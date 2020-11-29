Boko Haram: Killing of farmers in Borno insane – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari in Jere Local Government of Borno, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

President Buhari said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.” Buhari said: “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State.

”The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. ”May their souls Rest In Peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 43 farmers were murdered while unspecified number of others were unaccounted for when Boko Haram insurgents launched attacks on rice fields at Zabarmari. NAN gathered that nine of the victims were believed to be settlers in search of greener pasture from Zamfara, seven from Kebbi and eight from Sokoto state while the remaining were indigenes of Zabarmari town.

NAN also reports that the victims would be buried today (Sunday).(NAN)