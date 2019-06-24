Boko Haram, ISWAP: Buratai ‘very pleased with the efforts of troops’

#TrackNigeria (Army Press Release) In a renewed effort and determination in the fight to end terrorism in Nigeria, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has again charged the resilient and patriotic troops of “Super Camp” in Damboa, Borno State to exhibit more professionalism and decisively deal with the crouching Boko Haram Terrorists and the fledgling Islamic State West Africa Province often terrorizing remote villages in the North East zone.

According to a statement released by Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, this charge was conveyed by the representative of the COAS, Chief of Logistics Army (COLOG ‘A’), Major General Enobong Udoh while on operational visit to the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Operation Lafiya Dole on Sunday 23 June 2019.

He said, “The COAS is very pleased with the efforts of the troops in the general conduct of the operation in the fight against terrorism, however, he urged you all to be more proactive, pushful and unyielding in our collective struggles to end the insurgency. You must continue to vigorously and patriotically conduct simultaneous, pushful, short and long range clearance and confidence building patrols/operations anywhere the bandits are reportedly crouching’.

He added that, – ‘The new operational concept and strategy initiated by the COAS has already started yielding tremendous results which you must improve upon in defence of the territorial integrity of this nation’.

He enjoined all officers assigned with command responsibilities to be very courageous, determined and exemplary especially in the battlefield in order to boost the morale and confidence of the soldiers under command to gallantly and heroically fight in defence of the country.

The COLOG was accompanied on the visit by the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, Corps Commanders Nigerian Army Engineers, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Ordnance Services, Signals and the Deputy Theatre Commander amongst others.

