Boko Haram:  Irabor promises to boost fight as New Service Chiefs land in Borno 

The new service chiefs have undertaken their first trip to Borno State, which has been at the centre of the war against Boko Haram, during which they met Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in Maiduguri.

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, led chiefs of army staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Naval staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, the Chief of Air Staff, on a courtesy call at the government house on Sunday.

The chiefs were appointed Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Zulum, while addressing the service chiefs, called for aggressive collaboration with armed forces in neighboring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

Zulum also sought enhanced ties between the military and civilian population to bridge trust deficit and increase military’s access to credible intelligence gathering which he said, was key to success in the fight against insurgency.

The Governor assured the military chiefs of his administration’s commitment and support to the armed forces by way of supplementing their efforts in the ongoing war.

Zulum also urged the service chiefs to tolerate fair and constructive criticisms that might be made in good faith to enhance their productivity.

“In democratic settings, the military is an establishment which is subject to constructive criticisms by well meaning citizens. Therefore, you are expected to accept such criticisms in good faith with a view to enhancing the productivity in your operations,” Zulum said.

Zulum noted that, for the Nigerian military to achieve success there should be robust coordination and collaboration between different security operatives, particularly between the Nigerian Army and Airforce.

The Governor also called on the military to ensure a continued and sustained operations to deny insurgents breathing space by blocking all routes to avoid terrorist moving from one region to another.

Leading the delegation, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor assured that military operations will receive a boost in order to nip out the insurgents completely. He however craved the understanding of the civilian population in the fight against terrorism.