Boko Haram: Defence Headquarters confirms killing of 47 troops in Borno

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has confirmed that Boko Haram insurgents have killed 47 troops in Borno.

The Spokesperson, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this to news men in Abuja on Tuesday, adding that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were on clearance and fighting patrol operation to Gorgi in Borno between March 21 and 23.

“During consolidation, the troops were ambushed by elements of Boko Haram terrorists. Sadly, we suffered some casualties in the unfortunate attack,” he said.

Enenche however said the Nigeria Air Force, immediately provided close air support to the ground troops.

According to him, the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, fighter jets engaged and killed some of the terrorists, as well as immobilized a gun truck belonging to them.

“Some others (terrorists) who attempted to withdraw were also mopped up by the jets in follow-on attacks.

“The Defence Headquarters commiserate with the families of our fallen gallant heroes who paid the supreme price in the course of defending our fatherland,” Enenche said.