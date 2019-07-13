Boko Haram: Chidoka rallies $30,000 for victims on 48th birthday

#TrackNigeria A former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, has said he was organising a 48 klm run/walk to raise $30,000 for the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the war against Book Haram.

Chidoka said the charity walk which will hold in Abuja on July 18 was in celebration of his 48th birthday.

Chidoka said he wished to use his birthday this year to identify with the families of the slain soldiers who were in pains for the loss of their loved ones.

“I have decided to dedicate my 2019 birthday run/walk to raising money for families of Nigerian military officers and men who lost their lives to the war against Boko Haram in the North East.

“I will cover 48km, that is 48,000 steps on July 18 for our fallen heroes,” he said in a statement by Ikechukwu Okafor, his Media Assistant.

“I hope to raise 30,000 dollars on my 48th birthday for our brothers and sisters, so let us dip into our collective humanity and show love to those who died that we may live.

“As a man who has been responsible for men under my command, I know the pain and sorrow of the families left behind.”

The former Federal Road Safety Commission Corps Marshall called on friends, associates and people of goodwill to join him in the charity run/walk and contribute generously to the fund.

Chidoka said the fallen soldiers cut across the country, adding that one of the soldiers was from his community, Obosi.

“I appeal to you to donate to this fund, as a start, to help the grieving families.

“One of the dead soldiers is from my village and I know how the family feels,” he said. (NAN)

