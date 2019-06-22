Boko Haram: Buratai charges troops to remain dogged, more decisive

#TrackNigeria – The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has assured troops of 118 and 119 Task Force Battalions in Mallam Fatori of his continuous support in providing them with Logistical and technical supplies/requirements to totally defeat/ end terrorism in Nigeria.

According to press release by Colonel Ado Isa, Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, the message was conveyed to the troops by the Theatre Commander (TC), Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo while on Operational visit to the Battalions’ locations in Mallam Fatori axis in Northern Borno along the fringes of Lake Chad on Thursday, the 20th of June 2019.

He charged the troops to remain dogged and increase the momentum in the fight against terrorism and insurgency through sustained proactive, offensive clearance operations to ensure that the remaining terrorists are completely crushed and flushed out of the North East Zone.

The visit was in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive for Commanders to regularly visit troops deployed at the front lines, appreciate and encourage them to do more. It was also an opportunity to assess troops’ wellbeing, operational readiness and to have first hand information on the security situation in the general area of operation.

The TC was accompanied on the visit by some Principal Staff Officers of the Theatre Command and the Acting Commanding Officer of 272 Task Force Battalion. They were received by the Acting Commanding Officer of 119 Task Force Battalion Major AM Lawal, who briefed the TC on the operational, security situations and strategies put in place by the Battalions to project sustained offensive operations, defend and hold the ground as situations warrant.

Thereafter, the TC used the opportunity to interact with the troops who were visibly elated. They used the occasion to express profound appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for his concern for the welfare of troops and tremendous support to the Battalions in the areas of prompt repairs of fighting vehicles and provision of stores which assisted in the current successes been recorded.

