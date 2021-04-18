Boko Haram: Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister

April 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, commended the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole combating insurgents the north-eastern part of the country, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciates their performance.

Magashi made the commendation on Sunday while addressing the troops at the headquarters of the Theatre Command Maiduguri.

“Let me begin thanking you all with the work you been doing.

“The job you been doing is highly appreciated Commander Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and he said we should come here and talk you continue with the effort,” Magashi said.

The minister who noted the injuries and lost of lives some personnel in the course of the assignment, assured them that their losses would not in vain.

He observed that Nigerian military distinguished itself in various operations across the world and that of the insurgency would not different.

“You are doing your best and we recognise that.

“You already been baptised, all you need do is find the enemy and bring him his knees.

“We have the resources, the equipment improve your standard and training able to do this good job.

“We will continue to improve on your welfare and allowances and all what is due to you.

soon we will embarked on recruitment of other soldiers and officers so that we improve the manpower of armed forces.

“Your commanders will brief you on further details of what we discussed with them,” Magashi said.

The defence minister who also spoke to newsmen on his visit to assess the fighting spirit of the troops, urged to be patriotic in reporting the military.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister’s entourage included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Amao.

The minister and his team also visited injured soldiers at 7 Division Gospital.(NAN)

Tags: , ,