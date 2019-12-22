Boko Haram attacks locked down Damaturu

Boko Haram insurgents have, third time in three months, attacked Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

The insurgents attacked the city at about 5.30pm through the Gashua access road.

A witnesses, who confided in Neptune Prime, said the insurgents were sighted around 11am and the incident was allegedly reported made, but no action was taken till when they struck.

Stranded commuters when Boko Haram terrorists struck Damaturu

Meanwhile, Damaturu, the state capital has been locked down as no one is allowed out or in of the town.

The army and jets of the Nigerian Air Force, were however reported to have forced the insurgents to beat a retreat.

However, commuters of Yobe and from Borno states, were apprehensive because there were rumours going round that the Boko Haram insurgents intend to attack the road linking the two states.

With reports by Neptune Prime