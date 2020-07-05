Boko Haram attack on UN aid helicopter: There will be “severe consequences,” says Buhari

has condemned what he called “the dastardly on UN aid helicopter in the Northeast on Saturday by the terrorists.”

According to a statement signed by ,senior media assistant to the President, Buhari in a reaction to the reports of the incident, said:”This latest cowardly on the UN humanitarian helicopter is yet another desperate rear guard action by the terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the .”

“Let me reassure the and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five year old baby, would not go without severe consequences.”

are clearly on the back foot and their increasing on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.”

said “the security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of this administration, and we shall leave no stone unturned until we eliminate these remorseless enemies of humanity.”

The President also underscored the need for all humanitarian and other aid workers in the region to, at all times, properly coordinate movements — air or land, with the Theatre Commander and other authorities.


