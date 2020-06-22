Boko Haram: Army commences major reorganisation, tasks Commanders, others

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has directed all Commanders, officers and men of the force to redouble their efforts in line with the charge given by President Buhari so as to speedily crush Boko-haram terrorism and other security threats facing the nation.

Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this directive during a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, after a meeting of Chief of Army Staff with the GOCs on President Buhari’s charge on the military to wake up and end insurgency.

Col. Musa said that the meeting was specifically intended to serve as a time for action, a time to change the narrative and a wake up call in their efforts to combat Boko-haram terrorism and insurgency, banditry and other security challenges across the country.

“The meeting discussed on wide ranging security matters, the state of the counter terrorism and other internal security operations in Nigeria, and the necessity for commanders, officers and men to redouble their efforts and ensure that all security threats in the country are effectively checkmated.

“All Commanders, GOCs, officers and men of the Nigerian Army are directed to ensure that the charge given by the President and Commander-in-Chief must be fully implemented so as to speedily crush Boko-haram terrorism and the myriad of security threats facing the nation.

“The criminals and their collaborators and sponsors must be exposed, flushed out and destroyed,” he said.

Col. Musa further disclosed that the Nigerian Army has already commenced major reorganization of its operations.

He urged all commanders to lead the charge by being out in the field for effective operations against the terrorists .

“The Nigerian Army has commenced major reorganization of her operations for optimal performances.

“All commanders are to lead the charge by being out in the field to effectively oversee the operations.

“We want to see an all encompassing positive changes in the NA operations and the security situation in the country.

“There is no time for complacency, no time for excuses and there will be no tolerance for shortcomings or failures, the situation must be reversed immediately,” he stressed.

Col. Musa revealed that one of the key decisions made during the exclusive meeting was to shift the location for Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020 to Katsina State during which a major Army excercise nicknamed “EX SAHEL SANITY” will be conducted.

