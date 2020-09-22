Boko Haram ambush: Nigerian Army confirms death of Col DC Bako 

Share the news

















Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole has confirmed “the demise of one of its gallant and finest war heroes Col DC Bako.” This was disclosed in a statement Monday by Colonel Ado Isa, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division

According to Colonel Isa, “the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorits from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020.

“Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

The statement further revealed that “Sadly however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment. The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing on at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest. Ameen.”

Colonel Isa further said that “the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and indeed well meaning Nigerians hereby express his heartfelt condolences to his esteemed family. We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the mother land. May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Col DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our farther land.”

