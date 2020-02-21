BoICT distinguished lecture, awards holds April 25

Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Distinguished Lecture/Awards Series, widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria, has been slated to hold on April 25, in Lagos, according to Communication Week Media Limited, organisers of the event.

The BoICT Lecture and awards series, now in its eleventh year, is the largest gathering of professional from ICT, banking and other related industries under one roof.

The theme of this year’s event is “Cyber security and its Critical Role in Nigeria Economy”.

Ken Nwogbo, founder and CEO, Communication Week Media Ltd, said that the theme leans heavily on the fact that cyber threats are now the most effective way to attack an organization or country and the fact is that those with malicious intent are finding ever more sophisticated ways of carrying out their activities.

“Many governments and firms’ entities are challenged with insufficiently secured infrastructure, lack of awareness, and competing for funding and resource priorities.” He said.

According to Nwogbo, better security helps governments and corporate bodies provide reliable services to the public, maintain citizen-to-government communications, protect sensitive information as well as safeguard national security.

Past keynote speakers at the event include Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, then executive vice-chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC); Engr. Yomi Bolarinwa, former Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Dr. Jean Luc Fort, CEO at OR System France and a specialist in Counterparty Risk; and Professor Chris Nwagboso, Chairman, Knowledge Factory International, United Kingdom.

Others are: Uche Orji, managing director/chief executive officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Biodun Omoniyi, Managing Director/CEO, VDT Communications; Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director, Rack Centre Limited; Peter Adedayo Arogundade, managing director and chief executive officer, Sidmach Technologies Nigeria Limited; and John Obaro, CEO and founder of Systemspecs; Isa Pantanmi, former DG, NITDA; among others.

The highpoint of the BoICT Lecture will be the conferment of awards on deserving individuals and firms.