BoI warns public against new ‘recruitment advertisements’

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has denied claims of undertaking any recruitment exercise, warning the public against participating in schemes being advertised.

The bank, in a statement signed by its management, on Tuesday said its attention has been drawn to advertisements and letters on a purported recruitment exercise by the bank.

According to one of the letters sighted, an applicant was asked to submit a copy of his national identity card, copies of academic and professional certificates, among others.

“The Bank wishes to inform the general public that it is not undertaking recruitment in any form and in any part of the country or overseas.

“Members of the public, particularly unsuspecting applicants, should be wary of fraudulent advertisements by recruitment agencies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that BoI is not recruiting now and it has not asked any agency or organization to recruit on its behalf.

“It also does not demand payment in any form for job placement.

“Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk”, the statement reads.

The Bank of Industry stated that it would continue to prioritize its support for MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth. (NAN)