BOI partners organisation to train youths on creative skills

By Fortune Abang

The Bank of Industry (BOI), has reiterated its commitment to the partnership with Dream Advantage, an NGO, to empower Nigerian youths in intellectual and entrepreneurial creative skills.

Mr Samson Paul, Chief Creativity Facilitator of Dream Advantage, who made this known in a statement on Friday, said the pilot programme was hosted by Covenant University, Ota, in Ogun State recently.

According to Paul, BOI was in partnership with Dream Advantage to train Nigerian youths on how to maximise education for intellectual product invention and economic creativity.

He said; “BOI by this partnership shall sponsor Nigerian students, and youths to undergo Dream Advantage tailored creative mastery courses: Commerce by Nature creative entrepreneurship course and Mindmatics intellectual creativity course.

“BOI will empower Nigerian youths to overcome illiteracy, which was the bane of underdevelopment of any society.

“BOI’s partnership with Dream Advantage will empower Nigerian youths to develop mastery for creative entrepreneurship, and transform them into Product Creative Entrepreneurs, rather than Money Hunter Entrepreneurs.”

According to him, Mrs Mistura Johnson, leader of the BOI delegation, said the mandate of the Bank is to transform Nigeria’s industrial sector by the provision of financial and advisory support.

“To establish large, medium, and small project, enterprises; nevertheless, BOI has a passion for the youths.

“This is the reason the bank resolved to go into partnership with Dream Advantage to sponsor Nigerian students and youths to undergo courses by Dream Advantage such as Commerce by Nature Master class, and Mindmatics Master class,” Johnson said.

Prof. Adebayo Abiodun, Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, who spoke at the event, commended the organisers for the initiative, which was aimed at empowering Nigerian youths to become truly self-reliant.

“Covenant University is delighted to have been selected to host this event.

“I wish to appreciate the facilitators of this training, Dream Advantage, and the sponsors, BOI, for partnering with the university towards the attainment of this great vision.

“I also congratulate the participants for this unique opportunity; I urge you to exploit the benefits of this training,” Abiodun said.

In separate remarks, Miss Favour Ogochukwu, a participant, expressed appreciation to BOI and Dream Advantage for the programme, saying it improved her knowledge of Masterclass.

“I thank BOI for this, and also the Course Instructor, Mr Samson Paul for this Masterclass; I knew what to expect, but without any doubt, this beat my expectations.

“As an Engineering student, gaining mastery is a bit vague; but I can say for sure that I got clarity on quite a number of things, both in Engineering and other aspects of life,” Ogochukwu said.

Meanwhile, another participant, Miss Gloria Ayeni described the programme as apt.

“This class is like nothing I have ever been to before; I have been to many entrepreneurship workshops; but, this is one that has been very different and very insightful.

“Paul spoke in a way I have never heard anybody speak about creativity and entrepreneurship,” Ayeni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Dream Advantage is a human capacity development organisation that seeks to activate the innate creative potential of people from all walks of life.

Paul is an author of human development books namely: Nigerian Dream, Back to Sense, God of Industry, Creative Control, Dream Vacancy, and Atomic Knowledge, all adopted as mental development textbooks for Covenant University students. (NAN)

