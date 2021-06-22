Bogoro LG trains 150 women farmers in modern farming techniques

The Bogoro Local Government Council of Bauchi State has trained 150 women farmers in modern farming techniques to boost value chain.

Mr Iliya Habila, Chairman of the council, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

”Farming is our main stay and there is need to acquaint these farmers with new global best practices in the sector,” he said.

Habila said that the training was organised in partnership with the Bauchi State Agricultural Development programme (BSADP).

He also said that the council partnered with a private fertilizer vendor on supply for the 2021 farming season.

“We entered into an agreement with a businessman to supply fertilizer for those with monthly earnings. The payment will be within two to three months,”he said.

Habila said that the council would also provide herbicides, insecticides and other farm inputs to other farmers.

He said that herbicides and other farm inputs would be distributed to those who don’t have monthly earnings if resources permits to boost farming activities in the area.

In a related development, Habila said that the council would set up an information communication centre with computer units.

The council chairmen said that the centre would provide an avenue for the youths in the area to access online registrations on government programmes and employment opportunities.

The chairman said that the centre would also be used for the training of students and graduates on technologies. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...