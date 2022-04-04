Bode George, Lagos PDP endorse Wike

Support for the presidential aspiration of Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, continues to grow following the endorsement of former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, and the Lagos State Chapter of the PDP.

Wike received the nod of the influential party stakeholders following a closed-door meeting he had with the Lagos leaders of the party and other South-West bigwigs at the Ikoyi office of Chief Bode George last weekend.

Present at the meeting was the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswan; leaders of the party from the South-West, Mr Soji Adagunodo, who is the deputy national vice-chairman South-West among others.

Expressing support for Wike’s emergence, Chief Bode George said he possessed the integrity and youthful energy to lead the country out of its present mess.

He said: “When it comes to integrity, when it comes to politics, when it comes to being absolutely resourceful, he (Wike) is there.”

“He also has on his side that youthful depth that he can run from here to that gate in two seconds, I can’t do that anymore. It’s like army generals we don’t retire, we only fade away. But we need a bright young person who will take us from where we are all in now and bring a fresh breath to this country.”

On his part, Governor Wike restated his plans to reclaim presidential powers for the PDP and arrest the rapid decline of the country.

He said: “We cannot continue to let the country continue its disturbing slide into poverty and negative social-economic outcomes. Something has to be done.”

“The challenges facing Nigeria today requires a leader that is focused, competent, and courageous. And I can tell you that I have both the capacity and courage to confront and manage these challenges to make things better for this country.”

Chief Bode George and the entire structure of the Lagos PDP affirmed their support of Governor Wike through a symbolic yay vote led by the Atona Odua of Yoruba land.

The endorsement swells Wike’s chances ahead of the PDP primaries and strengthens his position as one of the favorites for the ticket.

