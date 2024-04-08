Bobrisky: NOA lauds EFCC, calls for diligent prosecution

The National orientation Agency (NOA),

has called for diligent prosecution of the case involving the cross- dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky over the abuse of the naira.

The Director General, NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu in a letter of commendation to the EFCC, also called for diligent prosecution of the matter to serve as deterrent to other Nigerians who still abuse the naira.

He said,”On behalf of the management and staff of the National orientation Agency (NOA), I write to commend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and especially the Chairman, for the recent actions of the commission with regard to the preservation of the integrity of the National Currency, the Naira.

“The arrest of cross- dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky over the abuse of the naira accords with our objective to stop the abuse of the naira and other national symbols.

“The National Orientation Agency has the mandate to preserve and promote the integrity of our national currency and has over the years led a campaign against the abuse of the national symbols including the currency relying on the provision of section 21 (3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) act 2007 which forbids the spraying of, dancing or matching on the naira or any note issued by the bank during occasions or otherwise.

“We implore you to ensure diligent prosecution of the matter to serve as deterrent to other Nigerians who still abuse the naira and please, count on us strongly in this fight to stop the abuse of the Naira and other National symbols.

“It is our hope and aspiration that jointly, we shall win this fight.

While wishing you greater success in this onerous task, please accept my personal regards and best wishes at all times.”

By Chimezie Godfrey