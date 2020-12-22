Boat operators destroying our nets, Lagos fishermen cry out

A group of fishermen under the aegis of Association of Badagry Fishermen (ABF) has cried out against alleged destructive activities of commercial boat operators on Lagos waterways.

ABF Chairman, Sunday Ayedogbon, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Badagry that the boat operators worked all nights on waterways in contravention of 6:30 a.m. to 6:30p.m. as directed by Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

Ayedogbon said that the illegal operating hours by the commercial boat operators had resulted in many casualties and damage to their fishing nets.

“We set our fishing nets in evenings, hoping that the boat operators would have gone home to sleep, hoping to catch as many fish as possible.