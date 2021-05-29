Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m

Zamfara State Government on Saturday condoled with Kebbi State Government over the recent boat mishap at Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a boat took- from Lokon Minna, Niger State conveying traders, artisanal miners and other passengers capsized at Warrah and claimed over 100 lives.

Leading the delegation from Zamafara on a condolence visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara said his were shocked at what happened.

“On behalf of myself, the and Government of Zamfara State, we are here to condole with , Yauri Emirate Council and of Kebbi State over the incident that took place at Warrah.

Excellency, this is what God Almighty has destined to happen to these families, the only thing is for us to pray to Allah (SWT) to grant them Aljannatul Firdaus.

“This incident had been happening and I am aware that have been doing best to sure that are protected from this kind of calamity but God loves them more than all of us,” he said.

Responding, Bagudu appreciated the delegation for the condolence visit and their concern for Kebbi and people.

“For His Excellency to cut his stay Abuja to come and commensurate with us shows the depth of feelings that exists between people of Zamfara State and the people of Kebbi State.

“The incident happened at Warrah, a boat was carrying unspecified number of people but upward of 150 took- from a village called Lokon Minna Niger State around 7:00a.m. to Warrah which is about one and half or two hours journey,” he said.

He, however, said that at about 8:15 to 8:20a.m. the boat broke and only 22 survivours were rescued, adding that as at Friday 72 bodies were recovered including a number of persons from Zamfara State.

Bagudu explained that most of the people that from Warrah to Lokon Minna were artisanal miners, girls and other women who go there to sell food to the miners, “I must also condole death of from Zamfara State.

“We highly appreciate this gesture and depth of love for Kebbi State, we know much Kebbi is dear to heart and you have shown it yet again, in kind donation of this incident, you have demonstrated benovellence once more.

“We will continue to pray for you to achieve more in life, you have been a source of pride to many people including of us in Kebbi State,” Bagudu said. (NAN)

