Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has condoled the families of 13 persons killed in a boat mishap at Doruwa village of Shagari Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boat conveying the deceased persons, including women, children and elderly, were said to be travelling from Doruwa to Ginga village in Shagari LGA on Thursday evening when it capsised.

Tambuwal in a statement by Mr Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity directed that henceforth, marine travellers in the state would have to wear life jackets and embark on their journeys in motor boats instead of dug-out canoes.

“The state ministry for local government in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) should provide motor boats and life jackets to the LGAs where passengers have to cross rivers, lakes and ponds.

“This is in order to avoid future occurrences of such an unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of our innocent citizens,” he said.

The governor also charged people to always take precautionary measures on boats and prayed Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), has described the boat mishap as very shocking and saddening.

Wamakko, a former governor of the state, who now represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, expressed his feelings in a statement issued by Malam Bashir Mani, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Aljannat Firdaus, and give the bereaved families, people and governments of Shagari LGA and Sokoto state the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses. (NAN)

