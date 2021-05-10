Boat Mishap: Sani Bello condoles with victims, says it’s disturbing

Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Munya local government area over the boat mishap claimed several lives recently.

Sani Bello in a statement, said the situation is a disturbing one as the people already battling insecurity in their communities.

The who empathized with the people, assured them all is being done to make them peacefully settled down in their ancestral homes.

“I am deeply concerned with the incident happened, particularly almost all of the victims affected by insecurity in their communities and forced to have fled their ancestral homes.

“I want you to know that the State and the federal governments have not abandone you, and God too has not either, you should see what is happening now, as a trying moments which will soon pass by the grace of God.

“I am telling you the truth, we are making every necessary efforts in addition to the weekly special prayers we have started that all the criminal elements in our State are flushed ”, he said.

He prayed God to forgive all the shortcomings of who loss their lives, grant quick recovery to injured and erase the ugly memory from their minds.

The Governor equally prayed God to comfort the families of that died and help in rescuing the remaining people.

It reported that a boat conveying about 100 people women and children capsized while returning from Zumba in Shiroro local government area.

The passengers were said to be Internally Displaced Persons from some communities in Munya local government area, taking refuge in Zumba community.

About bodies have been recovered, over 60 rescued while search is still on for about seven more persons.

