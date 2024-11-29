Boat Mishap in Kupa Community, Lokoja LGA: A Tragic Loss

In a heartbreaking incident, a boat mishap in the riverine Ebbe community of Lokoja Local Government, Kogi State, led to the loss of several lives, primarily women and children. The accident occurred in the early hours while the victims were en route to the Miza- Danbo – Friday Market in Katcha. This tragedy, reportedly caused by poor visibility, is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by those reliant on waterways for transportation.

The Causes of the Mishap could be traced to Poor Visibility and attributed to limited visibility at dawn, compounded by a lack of navigational aids and lighting on the waterway

.Many boats in the region operate without sufficient safety equipment, such as life jackets, contributing to the high fatality rate in accidents.

Although specifics about overcrowding in this incident are unclear, it is a known challenge in similar accidents across Nigeria that Regulatory Gaps, Weak enforcement of maritime safety standards, Overcrowding and Poor Maintenance are always the contributing factors.

To prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, the following measures are urgently recommended for action.

The authorities must enforce the use of Mandatory Safety Equipment, such as life jackets and emergency kits, on all passenger boats. Local communities should be trained in basic safety practices and emergency response techniques.

Journeys at night should be banned or cautioned, and if possible, provision should be made for Lighting and Navigation Enhancements such as Solar-powered lights and reflective markers should be installed along busy waterways to improve visibility, especially at night.

Enforce strict licensing and operational standards for boat operators, ensuring compliance with capacity limits and maintenance protocols to sanction and punish offenders to serve as a detriment to others. Also to establish Emergency Response Capacity Building, well-equipped rescue units in riverine communities to provide timely assistance during accidents.

Pertinently, the Construction of modern transportation infrastructure, such as bridges and alternative routes to reduce dependency on waterways for critical activities like trade and market access.

The paramount community traditional Father, the Maiyaki of Kupa HRH Pharm.Dauda Kabir Isa , HRH Bar.Ndagi Adamu Etsu Ikin Makun and elder statesman Rt. Hon. Abdul Rahman Dangana sympathizes with the community and families. They are working closely and tirelessly to see to the rescue of the affected victims.

The Ebbe boat tragedy underscores the urgent need for immediate and long-term interventions in Nigeria’s water transportation sector. Collaborative efforts between government agencies, community leaders, and private stakeholders are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of those relying on these lifelines for their livelihoods. While the loss of lives in this incident is irreplaceable, decisive action can prevent future occurrences and honour the memories of those lost.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for the local and Kogi state government interventions to support families of departed souls and other victims who may request immediate medical attention.

God bless Nigeria.

Saidu Kupa wrote via saiduone@yahoo.co.uk