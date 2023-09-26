Boat mishap: Idris mourns 4 people, donates N2m to bereaved families 

By Muhammad Lawal

Dr Nasir Idris of Kebbi has condoled with the people of Suru town in Suru Local Government Area over a boat mishap that claimed four lives on Saturday.

Idris, who commiserated with the immediate members of the deceased families, District Head of Suru and the Local Government Council, also donated N2million, with each family getting N500,000.

Condoling the people at the District Head’s office at Suru town on Monday, the governor urged them to accept what happened in good faith and prayed God Almighty to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus.

The governor, represented by a committee of three Commissioners and other top government officials under the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Zayyanu Aliero urged them to ensure the judicious distribution of the donation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two other Commissioners were: Alhaji Muhammadu Hamidu-Jarkuka, Humanitarian Affairs and Empowerment and Alhaji Usman Abubakar-Ladan, Commerce and Industries.

Idris said that his administration was very keen on anything that affects the Kebbi people, saying: “That’s why government made it a tradition to visit any community in the event of any joy or sorrow.”

In his speech, the commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Empowerment said: “We are here on behalf of Kebbi State Government to sympathise with you.

“We are also here to tender our heart felt condolences, may Allah (SWT) forgive the deceased shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus.

“This is a testimony that the governor is with his people and has the interest of his people at heart and that’s why he is always showing concern in the event of either happiness or sadness.”

The Chairman, Suru Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal-Suru appreciated the entourage for the condolence visit as well as what he described as prompt response.

He particularly thanked the state government for standing with the people in their time of grief, adding: “we have been communicating with you through phone updating you on the situation, this is highly commendable.”

Responding, the District Head of Suru, Alhaji Muhammad Bello commeended the governor for being very conscious of his people, assuring the sustained support of his subjects to his administation.

He assured that the money would be judiciously distributed to the affected families to cushion the effects of the losses. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

