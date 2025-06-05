Boat Mishap Claims 7 Lives in Shagari — Sokoto Govt Donates Cash, Food Aid to Bereaved Families

The Sokoto State Government has extended its condolences to the people of Rinaye village in Shagari Local Government Area following a tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of seven passengers last Monday.

The incident occurred when a boat carrying nine passengers capsized, resulting in the death of four minors and three mothers. Only the boat captain and one other passenger survived.

In a show of sympathy and support, a delegation from the Sokoto State Government visited Rinaye village to commiserate with the affected families. The delegation donated four bags each of rice, millet, and maize, along with a cash assistance of ₦4 million to the bereaved families.

While presenting the relief materials, the leader of the delegation and Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Muhammad Tukur Alkali, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. He described it as heart-wrenching and painful, especially due to the number of women and children involved. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for comfort for the grieving families.

Alkali urged residents of the area to see the incident as an act of God, while also praying that such tragedies do not occur again in the future.

The Vice Chairman Shagari local government Mansur Muhammad Rafi and some Community leaders in Rinaye village appreciated Governor Aliyu for the concern he has shown over the tragic boat mishap.

In his reaction from Saudi Arabia where he is performing pilgrimage, Governor Ahmed Aliyu expressed profound sadness over the news. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of residents in riverine communities.

“I am truly touched by this sad event. It is worrying how we continue to lose our rural population to boat mishaps,” the governor said. “I want to reaffirm our administration’s unwavering determination to ensure that rural dwellers living in riverine areas can travel safely across our rivers using well-equipped, motorized boats and life jackets.”

Governor Aliyu thanked the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and prayers for his administration.

It will be recalled that the Sokoto State Executive Council, in a previous meeting, approved the purchase of motorized boats and life jackets for use in riverine communities. This decision followed a similar boat mishap in Dundaye village, Wamakko Local Government Area, in August 2024, which claimed five lives.

The state government’s condolence delegation to Shagari LGA included:

Hon. Muhammad Tukur Alkali, Commissioner for Agriculture

Hon. Muhammad Jabbi Shagari, Commissioner for Finance

Aminu Liman, Special Adviser on SEMA

Mode Yawa Shagari, Special Adviser on Livestock Development

Maryam Sulaiman , Special Adviser on Resident Communities

Nasara Lawal Gumi Special Adviser on Poultry Development

Faruku Ahmed Shuni, Special Adviser on Protocol Matters