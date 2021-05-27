Boat mishap: 26 die, 26 rescued – CP

The Police in Niger confirm that 26 bodies have so far been recovered after a boat 150 passengers capsized in Tungan Mairakumi village Burgo Local Government Area the state.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, who confirmed this to the News Agency Nigeria () on Thursday in Minna, however, said that 26 other passengers had been rescued.

“We are still searching for the remaining 98 passengers.

“On 26 at about 11.18hrs, one Alhaji Garba Wara Malale village, reported at Marine Police station Kainji that a boat belonging to one Alhaji Dangoma Malale  village conveying 150 passengers capsized on River Niger.

“A joint team of Marine Police/local fishermen was dispatched for search and rescue.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the boat took off from Tungan Mairakumi village 150 passengers on board on its way to Wara in .

“The boat capsized around Tungan Na-Ilo village and so far 26 persons were rescued and rushed to General hospital in Wara Local Government Area of .

“So far 26 passengers were rescued, 26 others died. We are still searching for the remaining of 98 passengers,’’ Usman said.()

