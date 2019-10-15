Boarder Closure: Niger Republic is cooperating – Customs boss

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated that Nigeria’s boarders would remain closed until it’s neighbouring countries adhere to the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on trade.

Controller General,Nigerian Costom Service (NCS), Col. Hamid Ali (rtd) made the reiteration, Monday, while fielding questions to BBC Hausa service, monitored in Sokoto.

“Nigeria’s boarders will not be opened until neighbouring countries adere to ECOWAS protocol on trade. Three weeks ago, Republic of Niger declared ban on smuggling of goods into Nigeria through it’s boarders. It warned that anyone apprehenhended will be prosecuted.

“So Niger Republic is cooperating. We hope other countries sharing boarders with Nigeria would do same,” Ali stated.

The Controller General, while responding to a question, noted that people in neighbouring boarder communities that were complaining of hardship due to closure boarders are beneficiaries of the smuggling activities Nigeria wants to stop, adding that they are few compared to about two hundred million citizens we want to protect and improve their socioeconomic condition in this country.

Responding further, Ali disclosed that the measure was yielding achievements required in the country.

According to him, it has reduced the incidences of kidnappings, cattle rustling and banditry as evidenced in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

He said such reduction was due to lack of access to either cross into Nigeria or smuggle dangerous weapons and ammunitions into the country.

“The closure is also favouring our local farmers to sell their local rice which is now in high demand; this means there would be increase in production as more people would go into farming since it is profitable.

“With smuggling our local farmers couldn’t sell their products.This development would generate employment for the unemployed,” he said.

The Controller General also pointed out that the measure would also improve the health of citizens because foreign rice smuggled into the country are often expired or contaminated, which could be harmful.So consumption of our local rice is healthier.

He pointed out that related to health issue is the issue of drug abuse of such drugs as Tramadol and Codeine, which have also been blocked.

“They aid perpatration of crime. These conterminated rice and drug abuse are mostly used in the North of Nigeria.”

By Ibrahim Umar, Sokoto