Board urges FG to provide language laboratories for Qur’anic schools

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) has called on the Federal Government to provide language laboratories for Qur’anic Schools and Centres.

The call is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day stakeholders national conference, organised by the board in collaboration with Al-Ansar foundation, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The communique was jointly signed by Chairman and Secretary of the communique drafting committee, Prof. Muhammad Ndagi and Dr Abubakar Hassan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the conference is:“Role of Arabic and Islamic Education in Advancing Peace and Harmony in Nigeria’’.

No fewer than 2,100 participants from institutions of higher learning and Qur’anic schools from all states of the federation attended the conference.

Stakeholders noted that Qur’anic schools are educational centres for inculcating sound moral values needed for mutual national integration and cohesion.

Participants also noted that arabic and islamic education could be used to effectively achieve peace and harmony in the country.

It stated that it had become imperative for the government to regulate the operations of Almajiri and Tsangaya Schools in the country.

The conference also called for the review of the existing curriculum in Almajiri and Tsangaya schools.

It stated that the board should be part of government decision-making process in regulating preaching activities in the country.

Participants observed that religious teaching and values are founded on the principles of the universality of mankind and prohibition of all forms of discrimination on the basis of religion or ethnicity against fellow citizens.

” There are misconceptions and mis-information among Nigerians about the general utility of arabic and islamic education in Qur’anic and western schools.

” Arabic and islamic education could be used to effectively achieve peace and harmony in Nigeria.

” The learning of religion should be made compulsory at all levels of Nigeria’s educational system including tertiary institutions.

” Government should commit itself to providing equal access and opportunities to education for all Nigerians.”

They implored the Federal Ministry of Education to mandate the board to review its existing Senior Arabic and Islamic Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (SAISSCE) curricula and Qur’anic schools to meet the needs of modern Nigerian society.

They urged the Federal Ministry of Education is to expedite action in the process of forwarding the board draft Bill to the National Assembly.” (NAN)

