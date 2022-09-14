Board seeks Plateau residents’ cooperation against flooding

By Patience Aliyu

he Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) has requested the cooperation of the residents of Plateau in its war against flooding and other environmental hazards stemming from illegal constructions.

The General Manager of the Board, Mr Kefas Yilwrang, made the request in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos while harping on planned enforcement mission by the board.

Yilwrang decried the current spate of flooding in some communities in the state warning that the board was ready to take measures against defaulters of building laws in the metropolis.

He reiterated the need for the populace to partner the board to avoid unnecessary hiccups especially from ‘recalcitrant’ residents who were bent on defying its laws.

“We advise those that are within the floodplains and under high tension lines to leave.

“We will be carrying out clearance for those that are within the 132KV line that is supposed to serve Southern Plateau.

“We call on everyone to cooperate with JMDB which is here to assist and guide the public.

“They are supposed to help us to help them as we are partners in progress,” he said.

Yilwrang called on those already involved in constructing illegal buildings to go and obtain planning permit from the relevant government agencies.

He said that they had reached the stage that TCM Nigeria Ltd., a global cable supplier, would start deploying cables on some tension lines but that those around the vicinity must relocate.

“They have been paid compensation; they are supposed to leave the place because very soon we will go out there.

“Since we have reached an augmented prepaid compensation, they should just leave,” the general manager said.

And on the recent flooding in Gangare, Rikkos and some other communities in the metropolis, Yilwrang said the residents there did not heed the warning of the board.

He said that resulted in casualties and losses recorded in the place from flooding.

He reiterated the need to avoid building on floodplains, saying his organisation would ensure that notices were served to other areas that might likely experience flooding due to illegal construction on floodplains. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

