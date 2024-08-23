Board lauds retired officer’s 35 years of service to NCoS

By Ibironke Ariyo



The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has commended the retired Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mamman Salisu, for his 35 years of service to the agency.

Speaking during the retirement ceremony held in Salisu’s honour on Thursday in Abuja, the CDCFIB Secretary, Ja’afaru Ahmed, praised the former PSO’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to the NCoS

Ahmed, who doubled as a retired Controller General, NCoS, noted that Salisu’s 35-year career was marked by exceptional leadership, integrity, and a passion for correctional service.

He said that his retirement marks the end of an era, and his legacy would continue to inspire future generations of correctional officers adding that the NCoS and the nation at large would miss his wealth of experience and expertise.

He also said that Salisu’s dedication and service have earned him numerous accolades and recognition within the correctional service community.

He added that his retirement was a celebration of his achievements and a testament to his enduring impact on the NCoS throughout his career adding that Salisu demonstrated exceptional professionalism, integrity, and a deep understanding of correctional service.

According to him, Salisu played a crucial role in implementing reforms, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting staff welfare within the NCoS.

“Your 35 years of selfless service and commitment to the NCoS are a testament to your unwavering passion for correctional service. Your expertise, experience, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the service into the formidable institution it is today.

“Your retirement is a bittersweet moment for us. While we celebrate your remarkable achievements and dedication, we also acknowledge the immense knowledge and experience you will be taking with you.

“Your contributions to the development of the NCoS have been immense, and your legacy will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of correctional officers.

“As you begin this new chapter in your life, I wish you good health, happiness, and fulfillment. You will be deeply missed, but your impact on the NCoS will never be forgotten,”he said.

In his remarks, Salisu expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty for His benevolence, guidance, and protection throughout his journey.

The retired PSO acknowledged the invaluable support of his superiors, colleagues, and family, saying, “I am humbled to have served alongside dedicated officers and men, many of whom have become like family to me.

“Their support, encouragement, and camaraderie have made my career a truly rewarding experience,”he said.

The Ex PSO who is also the ”Garkuwan Tudun Wada’ in Sokoto, commended the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa for retaining him as PSO until June 9.

He also praised his “godfather” and role model, retired, Controller-General, Ja’afaru Ahmed, for his mentorship, guidance, and trust in him.

He said “their leadership and wisdom have been instrumental in shaping my career and instilling in me the values of integrity, discipline, and professionalism.

Salisu encouraged his colleagues to embrace the virtues of hard work, dedication, loyalty, integrity, fairness, and personal development to achieve success.

This, he described as values that were his guiding principles throughout his career, adding that he had no doubt they would continue to serve others well.

“I have given in my best and I have tried to always leave a footprint and legacy of excellence in every path I have treaded.

“This will be my charge to those coming behind, as all hands must be on deck to provide initiatives that will bring the Service up to speed with its global contemporaries.

“Remember, our service is not just a job, but a calling to make a positive impact on the lives of others,”he said.

Salisu expressed pride in serving Nigeria through the NCoS and promised to remain a worthy ambassador, committed to supporting the service in any capacity.

NAN reports that Salisu served as PSO to three consecutive Controllers General of Corrections (CGC).

This is precisely from the Sept. 10, 2020 until his graceful retirement on June 9, having completed 35 years of service as stipulate by law. (NAN))