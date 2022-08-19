Board introduces new strategies for improving revenue in Nasarawa

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service, says it would continue to explore more ways in order to generate revenue to the coffers of the state government to enable it execute more developmental projects.

Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed-Yakubu, the Chairman of the agency, gave the assurance on Friday in Lafia while playing host to Lafia All Progressives Congress ( APC) Youth Mobilisation and Awareness Forum.

He said that the state government can only execute more projects if it has more funds, hence the need for the agency to explore more ways of generating revenue.

” We are doing our best in generating revenue to the coffers of the state government.

” As the government can only execute more projects if it has more money in its coffers,” he said.

The chairman also urged the people of the state to pay their taxes as at when due for development to thrive.

Yakubu appreciated the forum for the visit and assured them of his support to enable them succeed at all times.

He urged the forum to continue to create more awareness on Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s policies and programmes at the grassroots.

” His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has done well and he is still doing well in almost all sectors of the economy.

” There is the need for you to create more awareness on the state government policies and programmes across the state, especially at the grass roots,” he said.

The chairman urged the people of the state to support Sule to succeed beyond 2023.

Earllier, Mr Ibrahim Ahmed, the Chairman of the forum said that the visit was to intimate the revenue boss on its activities.

Ahmed said that the forum had created and is still creating awareness on the good policies of the present administration under the leadership of Sule.

The Chairman solicited the support of Mohammed- Yakubu and his management team to enable the forum succeed in its activities.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

