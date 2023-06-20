Board Dissolution: FG exempts NDLEA, NAFDAC

By Okon Okon

The Federal Government has exempted Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from the recent directive on dissolution of governing boards of certain categories of government institutions.

Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had recently approved immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-Owned Companies.

According to Bassey, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has clarified that the boards of the NDLEA and the NAFDAC are exempted from such dissolution.

“Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution. ” (NAN)

