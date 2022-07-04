Board conducts Media Literary Campaign in Bauchi Poly

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), North East Office, on Monday conducted a one-day Media Literacy Campaign to no fewer than 100 students of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi.

Mrs Rabi Sangari, Zonal Coordinator of NFVCB, said the activity was to engage students on hate speech, censorship and classification of films.

According to her, the exercise was paramount considering the youthful ages of the targeted participants.

Facilitating the campaign, Mr Monday Kopgakka, Director, Administration of the board, told the participants to be familiar with literary meanings of any new vocabulary before putting it into practice.

She said that hate speech could trigger lots of social vices and could be injurious to integrity, norms, values and respect of individuals or groups or the society at large.

He also took the gathering on the various classifications of films.

“As young people, you should be mindful of the classification of films, especially those venturing into selling and buying of films and movies as a trade.

“Issue of hate speech cannot be overemphasized due to daily interaction as youths.

“Use vocabularies that you know their meanings to shun conflicts and cause issues in our institutions or communities,’’ he cautioned.

Also speaking, Mr Abdullahi Umar, President, ATAP Student Union Government (SUG), reminded students not to download unacceptable films.

He said that such action undermined the performance of students academically and distorts morality among students.

Umar appreciated officials of the board for the campaign and called for more capacity building for students to address issues around hate speech among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

