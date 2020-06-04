Board appointments: Eze congratulates, tasks Asita, Onari, Nagbo, Kolo

Share the news













Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has felicitated with the newly inaugurated Board members of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NMASA), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Mrs. Caroline Nagbo, a member of the Interim Management Team (IMT) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Recall that the Hon. Minister for Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, inaugurated the NIMASA and NPA Boards Thursday, May 21, 2020.

While former NASS member and Rivers APC 2015 Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Asita Honourable, takes over as Board Chairman, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); former Rivers Lawmaker and ex Admin Secretary of President Mohammadu Buhari Campaign Office, Hon. Onari Brown, assumes office as Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

Moreso, Muhamed Bello Koko a reputable and seasoned Banker resumes as Executive Director, Finance, NPA while Mrs. Caroline Nagbo, a grassroot mobiliser and former Rivers APC women leader is appointed a member of the Interim Management Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Describing Asita as an exceptional gentleman who was born with a royal blood and named Honourable from birth with a comparatively right and sound frame of mind and perception, Eze said, he is abundantly endowed with a good sense of quality leadership and expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver on the mandate of building on the gains and achievements of the past leadership of the top government Agency.

Congratulating Onari Brown, the party chieftain said his credentials and antecedents speak of his unwavering commitment towards the development of society for the good of humanity. A man whose compassionate and love for humanity is infections, I am convinced that he will surely make him impact felt in this task.

The party chief reserved no doubt in the good qualities of Muhamed Koko Bello, who he described as endowed with the rare capability of ensuring prudent management of funds for optimum results being a seasoned and renowned Banker.

Chief Eze equally congratulated Mrs. Caroline Nagbo who was recently appointed a Board Member of the Niger Delta Development Commission. He described her as a woman who has shown genuine commitment in the struggle for a better and greater Rivers State.

In a statement circulated to media houses, the party Chief counselled the appointees to be result oriented and use their appointments judiciously for the service of man and humanity and the achievement of the greater good.

Eze reiterated that, the appointments of these great APC members at this period where party members are losing hope in the system bring ray of hope to members that with patience one day they will be remembered also. Though, I don’t envy any of you over these appointments knowing the type of pressure that will come your way from all sectors particularly now that the morals of party members are very low but I am convinced that you will not succumb to anything that will tarnish your hard earned reputation in the course of carrying out these tasks.

He commended President Mohammadu Buhari and the Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for finding the appointees worthy to serve the country at this trying time and expressed believe in their ability to produce results within record time..

