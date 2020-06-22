BMO to APC Governors: Call Lukman to order

Share the news













The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has advised governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum Salihu Lukman to order.

It said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, that the governors risked being seen as the instigators of Lukman’s comment if they failed to take action.

The group added that it was scandalous to see an employee of governors elected on APC platform attacking President Buhari and the party’s national leader Bola Tinubu over an alleged leadership vacuum in the party

The group also urged APC supporters to ignore remarks of people like Lukman who are bent on painting the President as disinterested in affairs of the ruling party.

