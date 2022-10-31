BMO lauds Buhari’s ‘Nigeria first’ economic policy

by Ali Baba Inuwa

President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for exemplifying the federal government’s commitment to grow our domestic production through the patronage of locally produced goods and services.



The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says this is in line with President Buhari’s Executive Order 003 by which manufacturers now enjoy the benefits of the right of first refusal.



In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said this is part of the domestication of the national economy where all federal government’s ministries, departments, and agencies are required to patronize local producers, not just of goods but of services in the areas of security and other procurements.

“What the federal government is doing is to actually lead by examples; by crystallising the spirit and the intent or intendment of executive order 003.

“The new approval of N660.422 million for the procurement of operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will not be the first time government agencies would be patronizing Innoson vehicles under President Buhari

“Nigeria’s FRSC uses Made-In-Nigeria cars from Innoson. Nigerian firefighters use Made-In-Nigeria fire trucks from Innoson.

“The Nigerian Police use Made-In-Nigeria cars from Innoson. Nigerian Army uses Made-In-Nigeria vehicles and trucks from Innoson.

“This will strengthen the domestication of our economy by growing the economy, creating jobs, strengthening our domestic currency, reducing capital flight, and increasing contribution to government revenue,” it said.

According to the Buhari group, “this will serve as a message of hope to Nigerian manufacturers across board in the area of production and productivity.

“The federal government’s commitment has shown that local producers have a ready-made market even if it is for government procument.

“The move is an effort by the federal government to encourage local industries to thrive in the country.

“We, therefore, urge ministries, departments, agencies, and the sub-nationals (States) to emulate the federal government in patronizing locally produced goods so that the country will reap full benefits of its multiplier effects,” the BMO added.(NAN)

