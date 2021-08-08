BMO hails troops on renewed onslaught on terrorists, bandits



The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended men, officers and commanders of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their intensified superior firepower and sustained aerial bombardments of terrorists’ camps and their safe havens.



The group noted that this is in continuation of the ongoing intensive clearance operations and renewed onslaught across the country and particularly in the northern part of the country.



In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that these feats are the reasons more insurgents are laying down their arms and surrending to the troops.



It would be recalled that last week, 28 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to troops of 73 and 202 battalions of the Nigerian Army in Bama Local Council of Borno State. In addition, 22 leaders of some bandits’ units terrorising residents and villagers in Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna, and other States in the Northwest and North Central discreetly reached out to the military authorities, seeking amnesty.



The recent batch of terrorists who surrendered to troops at Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Bama, Borno State on 2 August 2021 confessed that the ground and condition in the forest have become untenable for them and that is why they are laying down their arms.



“This is a testimonial to the troops’ heavy artillery and air bombardments unleashed on terrorists and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) around the fringes of Sambisa forest and also bandits in the North West.



“We are aware that some doubting Thomases are of the opinion that terrorists and bandits in the North are being treated with kid gloves. However, we will like to reiterate President Buhari’s commitment to decimate criminal elements in all parts of the country, as witnessed in the tremendous successes recorded in the last two weeks”.



BMO urged the military to maintain this momentum and also expressed optimism that these continuous achievements will bring insurgency to an end sooner than later.

