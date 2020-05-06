BMO expresses confidence in Buhari’s COVID-19 expenditure framework

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s guidelines for public expenditure on COVID-19.

BMO Chairman, Mr Niyi Akinsiju, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akinsiju said that the expenditure framework would further enhance public confidence,transparency and integrity in the Buhari’s administration.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has again shown his uncommon transparency and integrity with the release of guidelines for public expenditure on Covid-19 and the directive barring the Presidential Task Force (PTF) from unhindered access to public funds and donations from the private sector.

“This is a radical departure from what Nigerians were used to, especially in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) years,” he said.

Akinsiju,who noted that the initiative was a demonstration of good governance, adding that it was also a reflection of Buhari’s openess.

He also said that government would continue to keep the public abreast of developments on collection and disbursement of funds through the use of the open treasury portal, and timelines for responding to public enquiries on the fund.

Akinsiju said that the organisation was convinced that the expenditure framework would go a long way in building public confidence in the Buhari administration. (NAN)