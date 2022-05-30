BMO celebrates yet another integrity award on Buhari

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described the Global Integrity and Anti-Corruption Award of Excellence bestowed on President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria as worthy of celebration.

The award which is the highest honour of the institute is reserved ” for only African Heads of States with impeccable character or unimpeachable ideals.”

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO noted “with joy that President Muhammadu Buhari is the first among other Heads of States to be honoured with the coveted award based on his track records of public service integrity, adherence to the rule of law, and commitment to the fight against corruption.

“We note also that based on President Buhari’s integrity, the anti-graft war in the country has gained global acclaim and recognition, as currently demonstrated with this award”.

The group enjoined Nigerians to keep faith in the administration and continue to lend their unalloyed support to the Federal Government’s efforts towards eradicating corruption in Nigeria.(NAN)

