BMO celebrates Buhari on Polio-free Nigeria



The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has poured encomiums on President Muhammadu Buhari for successfully kicking polio out of Nigeria after taming Boko Haram in the northeastern part of the country.

The group noted in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that the last communities to record wild polio cases in Nigeria were areas hardest hit by the Boko Haram insurgency.











“We want to put it on record that the President deserves all the accolades he is getting for ensuring that the country is certified polio-free after three years of zero cases of the childhood killer disease.

“We acknowledge that local and international support was instrumental in attaining the feat but ultimately the Buhari administration deserves plaudits especially as wild poliovirus’ last stronghold was some of the remotest communities in Borno state where insurgents were still active.

“It is true that before President Buhari assumed office, Nigeria had not recorded a case of wild poliovirus since July 2014 and that was why he made a pledge on assuming office that he would ensure that the country meets the WHO criteria before it is certified as polio-free.









“So between the time Nigeria recorded its last cases in 2016 and now, the country was deemed not to have had a single case as a result of heightened immunization and surveillance activities due to the downgrading of insurgents in the affected area.



“We also need to stress here that the reason Pakistan and Afghanistan are still having polio is that Taliban militants have strongholds that are no-go areas for health workers”, the statement added.

The group also noted that previous administrations played their part in conjunction with local and international partners but pointed out that there was never a time that Nigeria was certified as polio-free until now.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a country needs to have no polio case for three consecutive years before it is certified as polio-free by WHO, so this is the first time the country has attained that status since 2012 when it accounted for half of the global polio cases.











“Now that this feat has been achieved, we join the President in calling on the relevant government agencies to take all necessary steps to prevent the resurgence of this deadly disease.

“Again, we appreciate the strong partnership and collaboration the country enjoyed on the path to achieving a polio-free status”.







BMO also reassured Nigerians that President Buhari will not relent in his effort to make the country a better place for all.