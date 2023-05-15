BMO applauds Buhari on Oguta lake dredging

By Ali Baba-Inuwa

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has applauded the President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the take-off of the Oguta lake dredging project which is aimed at channeling the waterway to the Atlantic Ocean.

BMO said that when the project comes to reality, it will create so many economic opportunities for Imo, Nigeria and the West African region as a whole.

The group said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that apart from the economic gains, the dredging of the Lake will make the navigation of bigger vessels possible.

“This will aid the security agencies to adequately patrol and secure the waterways which hitherto were being used by criminal elements and pirates to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

“Such porous waterways were also being used as a safe haven for oil bunkering activities and this unpatriotic act had in no small measure depleted the revenues accruable to the State and federal governments,’’ it said.

BMO also said that the plan to unlock the huge potentials of the Oguta Lake had remained only on paper over the years, but with approval granted by Buhari, the social-economic benefits will begin to manifest.

“Apart from being a maritime hub where goods and services can be transported from and into the country, more revenues will be accessed by the State from tourists and mariners who will utilise the 18-hole golf course as well the huge aquatic resources of the lake.

“Also, the dredging of the Lake will open up the maritime corridor towards the Atlantic Ocean, thereby creating jobs and business opportunities.

The said that the Buhari administration had achieved similar feats with the completion of the Warri-Itakpe rail line and the second Niger Bridge which were abandoned for many decades.

“These spectacular achievements clearly show that the President is development-oriented,” the grop added.(NAN)