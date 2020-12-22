Blueprint publisher pays condolence visit to Emir of Minna, Aliyu Datti family

The Chairman and Chief Executive officer Blueprint Newspaper, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi on Wednesday, 16th December 2020, paid a condolences visit on His Royal Highness, Emir of Minna , Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago at his Palace,in Minna over the death of Magayaki Minna, Alhaji Aliyu Datti.

Alhaji Idris Malagi described the late Magayaki Minna as a committed Nigerlites eager to make contribution to Minna Emirate, Niger state and Nigeria.

“Alhaji Aliyu Datti left no one in doubt about his commitment to better Noger state and Nigeria. He died while serving Nigeria as Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission . We pray Allah to grant him aljana firdausi. “

His Royal highness, Emir of Minna thanked Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi and his entourage for the condolence visit.

From the Emir palace, the Publisher Blueprint paid a condole visit on the family of late Magayaki Minna, Alhaji Aliyu Datti.

The chairman Blueprint was accompanied by Alhaji Abdulmalik Muye, Barrister Bala Marika, Mr Theophilus Mamman, Alhaji Alhassan Kpakiko and Hon. Isah Kutigi among others.

Courtesy @Jibrin Ndace Facebook page