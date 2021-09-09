Blueprint Publisher condoles with Gov Sani Bello, Etsu Nupe over Sarkin Sudan Kontagora’s death

Chairman/ CEO Blueprint Newspapers Limited , Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, Kakaaki Nupe has commiserated with Niger State Governor , Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, Niger State Government, Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers , His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar, cfr , Kontagora Emirate and entire people of Niger state over the demise of Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska.

The Chairman in his condolence message described the death of the monarch as a huge loss not only to Kontagora Emirate but to the state and Nigeria in general.

“ Late Sarkin Sudan lived his life with dignity. He was always in the forefront of ensuring peace and stability in Niger state and Nigeria.“

He said that the late monarch had played a pivotal role in ensuring peace and stability in his Emirate, noting that his wise counsel will be greatly missed.

According to him, Kontagora Emirate and Niger State at large have lost a true Royal father and elder statesman who worked assiduously in the interest of his people, leaving a great vacuum that would require responsibility, a deep sense of humanity and patriotism to be filled.



“My childhood and that of my contemporaries are filled with fond memories of a Royal father who epitomized simplicity and dignified silence”.



He, therefore, prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the deceased, grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus, and also grant his family, friends, associates, and the entire Kontagora Emirate the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Saidu Namaska was born in Kontagora in 1937. He ascended the throne of the Kontagora Emirate as the sixth Emir of Kontagora and Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora in January 1974.He had worked as a Judge in the then North-Western State before he retired. He died after a protracted illness at the age of 84.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...