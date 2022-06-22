BluePrint Newspaper postpones lecture/award ceremony

By Chimezie Godfrey

The BluePrint Newspapers’ lecture and award ceremony scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Organization, Salisu Umar in a statement revealed that the postponement was due to the ECOWAS/NEC meeting scheduled to take place on the same date.

Umar assured that a new date would be communicated to all stakeholders.

He said,”This is to inform our esteemed awardees, clients, partners and members of the general public that the June 23, 2022 BLUEPRINT NEWSPAPERS’ LECTURE AND AWARDS CEREMONY has been postponed.

“The event was postponed as a result of the ECOWAS/NEC meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday where Governors billed to attend our event play vital roles.

“A new date will be communicated in due course.



“We deeply regret the inconveniences the rescheduling might cause you.”

