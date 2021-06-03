By Chimezie Godfrey

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has called on Nigerians to stand in unity despite their diversities in culture, religion and geographical locations, and other challenges facing the country.

Lawan made the call in his key note address at the Blueprint Newspapers 10th Anniversary and Impact Series/Award held on Thursday in Abuja.

The Senate President urged citizens to hold on to the faith that despite the diversity and challenges in the democratic process of the country.

He pointed out that Newspaper has so far maintained professionalism in its media practice.

He said,”They have engaged in responsive journalism, constantly seeking to improve and serve the public with information that empower the poeple and unite the society.

“I consider their choice in this respect highly commendable, especially when some media houses are losing their reputation publishing clips with sensational headlines and all those stories that promote hate and division in our country.

“It is a recognized fact that our country is going through a dark path considering the security challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected many other countries in the world, as we are trying desperately to escape the havoc of the COVID-19 pandemic on many aspects of our lives.

“Inseecurity in our country has taken an alarming dimension with killings, kidnapping and wanton distribution of public facilities is becoming daily event in our country.

“While the government is unrelenting with its efforts to curtail the security challenges, the crises are aggravated by series of news reports portraying cultural, geographical and religious diversities as the likely causes of political instability and social inseecurity in Nigeria.

“But that narative is false, the truth is that we are fast acknowledging our diversity. Therefore there is need to recognize our diversity, understand our diversity and use them to promote our unity.”

He noted that there is no society without crisis, pointed out that the public hearing conducted across the country shows the commitment and effort of the National Assembly to tackle the challenges facing the nation.

Lawan therefore urged every Nigerians to hold on to the faith that their diversity is meant to foster unity among them.

The Senate President also challenged the media, as the fourth estate of the realm, to set agenda for a better tomorrow for the country.

He urged the media to ensure that they get information from credible sources and to avoid fake news.

He commended the Chairman/CEO, staff and management of Blueprint Newspapers for the enviable milestone which they have achieved within the ten years of the. existence of the Newspaper.

The Chairman/ CEO of the Blueprint Newspapers, Mohammed Idris in his remark expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far.

Mohammed who spoke against medicrity in the media industry, stressed that the advent of technology and the social media is not meant to kill the traditional media.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting Blueprint Newspapers to operate a national television. While he also thanked the Senate President whom he said was his colleague in the media for gracing the occasion.

The high point of the event was issuing of awards to Governors, ministers, and Directorn Generals of various agencies.

The Newspaper honoured former President Goodluck Jonathan as Icon of Democracy in Africa, while the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola was awarded best Best Governor of the year 2020.

Others who were also honoured include the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq as the Blueprint Public officer of the year on Humanitarian interventions, the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello as the Blueprint Governor of the year on youth and women empowerment, the Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule as the Blueprint Governor of the year on security and peace, Niger State Governor, Sani Bello as Blueprint Governor of the year on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Also, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Minister of State for FCT, Gov. of Yobe state, Gov. of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, Gov. of Taraba State, Ishiaku Darius, Gov. of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Gov. of Gombe State,Inuwa Yahaya, Gov of Bayelsa State,Douye Diri and the Director General of NIMC were equally honoured with awards, among others.

