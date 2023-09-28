Blue economy programmes can help Nigeria defeat poverty -Expert

The creator of Blue Economy, Prof Gunter Pauli, who hailed President Bola Tinubu for creating the ministry of marine and blue, economy said the policy was overdue considering the abundant opportunities in Nigeria, but warned that government must aggressively seek private sector investments for the new policy to bear fruits.

Prof Pauli, who arrived the country on Wednesday, visited the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and told the minister that in six months his ministry can facilitate the creation of a hundred thousand jobs by exploiting opportunities provided by the blue economy.

He listed shipping, paper conversion from wastes and maggot farming for poultry and fishing as low hanging fruits the ministry should embrace to create jobs and wealth.

The Minister expressed happiness on the interest shown by Prof Pauli in assisting Nigeria to tap its idle capacity from the oceans and the blue economy, while also promising to work with private investors in opening up the sector.

“I want to say that it’s not by accident that this ministry was created. It was part of the economic diversification policy of our country. We believed so much in oil but we now realize that 70% or so of the resources available actually come from the ocean and we have it in abundance here but neglected it for long.

“I must commend the president for creating the ministry. I want to assure you that we are up to the task and I believe so much in the PPP arrangement because government has no business in business. Government should just provide the enabling environment for business to thrive,” the minister said.

He disclosed that efforts have been stepped up to improve transportation infrastructure, including automation of port operations for efficiency and increase in revenue.

“We now have sufficient control over insecurity and I want to tell you that for the past two years there has been no record of piracy on our shores. That is re-assuring to investors. I also assure you that we are ready to collaborate with investors, we are willing and ready and we will support all the initiatives that will bring all this to reality,” the minister promised.

