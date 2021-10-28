BLOODY RIVALRY: Boko Haram’s spiritual warfare Commander declared wanted by ISWAP

The Islamic State of Province (ISWAP) group has declared one Mohammed Ari, a ‘deadly’ Warfare Commander of Boko Haram wanted.

Ari, sources revealed has gone into hiding in the axis, following recent clashes between terrorists loyal to his sect and ISWAP fighters.

ISWAP leadership, PRNigeria learnt, made the declaration after their fighters launched a reprisal attack, which resulted in the killing of dozen Boko Haram terrorists at Solowa axis in Lake Chad.

The ISWAP militants also impounded cache of weapons, fuel storage tanks, and foodstuffs hidden by their rival Boko Haram insurgents.

Mohammed Ari instrumental to the ‘deadly’ ambush attacks against ISWAP terrorists at their enclaves in Lake Chad, in recent times, it gathered.

He also butchered many ISWAP members at Kaduna Ruwa, Tumbum Ali, Kirta, Sabon Tumbu, Kwatalo and Mardas General Area of the Basin.

By PRNigeria

