Bloodshed Across The Niger: IPOB Lawyer Hails Human Rights Group

The lead counsel of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has commended a human rights organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), for its detailed report documenting the atrocities and systematic human rights violations in Eastern Nigeria, including the bloody invasion of his ancestral home in Anambra State.

According to him, the publications serve as essential resources for the human rights community, offering a comprehensive guide for investigation and advocacy efforts.

Ejiofor in a statement said the call to action for international organisations, including the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), underscores the urgency of holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for victims.

He said, “It is with immense gratitude and profound appreciation that I acknowledge the detailed and well-researched report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), as supported by esteemed international experts, scholars, and human rights advocates.

“Your painstaking effort in documenting the atrocities and systematic human rights violations in Eastern Nigeria, particularly as it pertains to well detailed account of the bloody invasion of my ancestral home, is truly commendable.

“The reports respectively titled “Ocean of Innocent Blood Flowing in Eastern Nigeria” and “Human Rights Made in Nigeria”, provide an in-depth analysis of the grave violations suffered by defenseless citizens. These meticulously compiled findings shine a spotlight on the egregious acts of extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and widespread destruction of property, which continue to threaten the sanctity of life and fundamental freedoms in the region.

“I particularly commend their dedication to exposing the systemic failures of governance and the complicity of state and non-state actors in perpetuating these atrocities. The call to action for international bodies, including the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, underscores the urgency of holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for victims.

“This is not only a significant contribution to human rights discourse but also a critical tool for policymakers, researchers, and advocates globally.

“As someone directly affected by these heinous violations, I am deeply encouraged by the courage and commitment displayed by all those involved in this project. Let this monumental work inspire collective efforts to restore justice, peace, and human dignity in Eastern Nigeria.

“Thank you once again for this invaluable contribution to the fight for human rights and accountability.”