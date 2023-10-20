Bloodbath in Otukpo as robbers kill scores, cart away millions from 4 banks







…policemen, women feared dead

By Yohana Samson

There was an unprecedented string of bank robberies which left scores of people dead and many injured in Otukpo, Benue State on Friday evening

.

Eye witnesses told Newsdiaryonline that Zenith, Stanbic and UBA were targeted by the armed robbers who ransacked the banks after storming the peaceful city in a convoy of vehicles including Hilux trucks which they loaded with cash in various bags at about 5:00pm local time.

The robbers first arrived and shot into the air randomly to scare away potential challengers but soon turned their weapons on innocent bank customers, policemen and bank staff who stood in their way.

The heavily armed men met little resistance because they easily overpowered the handful of policemen and women on duty at the banks.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the marauders were coordinated as they moved from one bank to another with speed as people scampered for safety.

Police reinforcements, eye-witnesses said, did not arrive on time to stop the bank heist as the robbers got away with their loot while citizens recorded their departure with mobile phones and ran commentary on the dare-devilry of the armed men who obviously capitalized on the element of surprise.

The Police Divisions Officer (DPO) in Charge of Otukpo Police Division whose name could not be assertained at the time of filing this report was said to have sustained bullet wounds and is being treated at an undisclosed hospital in town.

