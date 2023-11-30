Blood service commission seeks collaboration with NEMA

National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) has sought the collaboration of the National Emergency

Management Agency (NEMA) in creating awareness about blood donation to save lives.

The Zonal Director of the commission in Kaduna State, Dr Peter Maiyaki, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to the agency on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to him, the visit is to involve NEMA in creating awareness about the critical need for blood donation to save lives, especially

during emergencies.

He appealed to the agency to collaborate with the commission in sounding an alarm about the importance of blood in saving lives.

Maiyaki said the visit was also an advocacy mobilisation for the forthcoming National Donor Day on Dec. 8.

He appreciated the reception accorded the team, saying the agency is one of the core partners of the commission.

In his response, Imam Garki, Zonal Coordinator of the agency, assured willingness to support and collaborate with partners in disaster management.

He said “saving lives is also a mandate of the agency and there are many stakeholders that will also be willing to partner the commission to boost blood bank.”

He reiterated NEMA’s readiness to support the commission in achieving its objectives. By Ezra Musa(NAN)

