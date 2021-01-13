Blind association seeks inclusion in FG’s employment process

The Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB) on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to consider Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the country during its recruitment processes.

The National President of the association, Mr Ishaku Adamu, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ishaku said the Federal Government had promulgated a law that persons with disabilities be given special consideration during recruitment exercises but unfortunately this had not been adhered to.